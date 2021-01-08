Task Force Needed to Prosecute Individuals Who Breached US Capitol - Senator Graham

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) A task force needs to be established to prosecute every individual responsible for Wednesday's breach of the US Capitol, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said during a news conference.

"I'm calling for a joint task force to be assembled, to spend all the time and money necessary to identify every person who breached the security of the capital to occupy the chambers," Graham said on Thursday. "Trust me, in the social media world that exists today, it won't be that hard to find thousands of people who took the law in their hands."

On Wednesday, a large group of supporters of President Donald Trump broke into Congress to protest the verification of the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden. The Trump supporters engaged with police in a stand-off that lasted several hours and left four people dead, including a female Air-Force veteran who was shot by a police officer.

Graham said the task force would needs to include Democrats and Republicans, as well as key law enforcement representatives.

"We need to ask who invaded the offices and destroyed property? All the people sitting in the 'chairs' need to be sitting in a jail cell," he said, referring to the images circulated by media of protestors occupying the seat of the Senate President and other congressional office holders.

Graham said the individuals involved in Wednesday's incident need to be charged with sedition.

"For the next six years, God willing, every week I will ask the Department of Justice ... what kind of progress are you making and holding those accountable, these domestic terrorists who took over the house in the Senate chambers and laid waste the Capitol," he said

Trump's term officially ends on January 20, when President-elect Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated.