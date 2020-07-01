UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taskforce On Russian Constitutional Changes To Meet With Putin Online On Friday - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Taskforce on Russian Constitutional Changes to Meet With Putin Online on Friday - Lawmaker

The working group on Russian constitutional amendments is planning to hold an online meeting including President Vladimir Putin on Friday, the head of the lower house's education committee, Vyacheslav Nikonov, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The working group on Russian constitutional amendments is planning to hold an online meeting including President Vladimir Putin on Friday, the head of the lower house's education committee, Vyacheslav Nikonov, told Sputnik.

Earlier on Wednesday, upper house lawmaker Andrey Klishas, a co-chair of the group, said that the group may convene before the end of this week. He did not rule out that Putin might participate in the meeting.

"I can confirm that there will be an online meeting with the president ... on Friday," Nikonov, a member of the group, said, when asked whether the working group could gather before the end of the week.

Related Topics

Education Russia Vladimir Putin May

Recent Stories

We move towards a human rights apocalypse in IOJK: ..

22 minutes ago

NA discusses future of archives post-COVID-19

35 minutes ago

OIC Calls for Resumption of Negotiations on GERDto ..

38 minutes ago

Big-serving Murray upbeat as he plans for return

1 minute ago

'One-window facility introduces in Rawalpindi for ..

1 minute ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019 20) 01 July 2020

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.