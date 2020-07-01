Taskforce on Russian Constitutional Changes to Meet With Putin Online on Friday - Lawmaker

The working group on Russian constitutional amendments is planning to hold an online meeting including President Vladimir Putin on Friday, the head of the lower house's education committee, Vyacheslav Nikonov, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The working group on Russian constitutional amendments is planning to hold an online meeting including President Vladimir Putin on Friday, the head of the lower house's education committee, Vyacheslav Nikonov, told Sputnik.

Earlier on Wednesday, upper house lawmaker Andrey Klishas, a co-chair of the group, said that the group may convene before the end of this week. He did not rule out that Putin might participate in the meeting.

"I can confirm that there will be an online meeting with the president ... on Friday," Nikonov, a member of the group, said, when asked whether the working group could gather before the end of the week.