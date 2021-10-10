Tatarstan Emergencies Ministry Clarifies 15 People Died in Plane Crash, 7 Rescued

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Updated data revealed that 15 people were killed in the plane crash in Russia's Tatarstan, while seven others were rescued, the regional emergencies ministry told Sputnik on Sunday.

"There were 20 parachutists and two crew members on board.

Seven people were rescued, 15 were recovered without signs of life," the ministry said.

In total, more than 50 people and 17 units of equipment are involved in rescue operations, the ministry added.