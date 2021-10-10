Tatarstan Emergencies Ministry Says 23 People Were on Board Crashed Plane

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) There were 23 people on board the plane that crashed in Russia's Tatarstan, the regional emergencies ministry said on Sunday, adding that rescue operations are underway.

"Fire and rescue units are at the scene, there are 23 people on board, three people have been rescued, further rescue operations are underway," the ministry said in a statement.

In a later statement, the ministry said that seven people were released from the cabin of the aircraft.