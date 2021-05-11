UrduPoint.com
Tatarstan To Probe All Gun Owners After Deadly Kazan Shooting - Authorities

Tue 11th May 2021 | 08:00 PM

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The authorities of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan will conduct a comprehensive check of all gun owners following the deadly school shooting in the city of Kazan, Lilia Galimova, the head of the local presidential press office, said on Tuesday.

A 19-year-old man opened fire inside the school earlier in the day. The incident left nine people, including seven children, killed and 21 others hospitalized with injuries. According to the Russian Ministry of the Interior, the perpetrator obtained a firearm storage permit shortly before committing the crime.

"An order was issued to conduct a comprehensive check of all gun owners on the territory of Tatarstan," Galimova said after a meeting of a Tatar counterterrorist commission.

The National Guard of Russia confirmed that the Kazan shooter owned the weapon legally. He was detained at the scene.

The Russian education Ministry distributed recommendations to regions to enhance security measures at schools, colleges and kindergartens.

