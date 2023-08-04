Tate Brothers Released From House Arrest, Placed Under Judicial Control - Court

The Bucharest Court of Appeal on Friday released British-American social media personality and former UK kickboxer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, charged with human trafficking and rape in Romania, from house arrest and placed them instead under judicial control for 60 days

"The court ruled ... to replace deprivation of liberty in the form of house arrest for the defendants with judicial control for a period of 60 days from August 4 until October 2 included," the court said in a ruling.

The decision of the court is final and cannot be challenged.

In spring 2022, the US Embassy in Bucharest contacted the Romanian police due to the disappearance of a female US citizen. She, along with another woman, was found in the house of the Tate brothers. The men were interrogated then, but left free, although the investigation continued.

On December 29, 2022, the Romanian police detained the Tate brothers and charged them with human trafficking, rape and violence. On December 30, the Bucharest Court placed them under arrest for 30 days. The Romanian authorities seized the brothers' property worth about 3.6 million Euros ($3.95 million). The term of their arrest was extended several times then, and in late March 2023, they were put under house arrest upon the lawyers' request.

The Romanian police suggest that in early 2021, four suspects, including the Tate brothers and two Romanian citizens, allegedly created a criminal group. To date, the investigation has identified seven women allegedly subjected to violence, rape by the group and forced to participate in the production of pornographic materials. The brothers deny all the charges.