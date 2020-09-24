UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tax Abuse, Money Laundering & Corruption Plague Global Finance: UN Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:50 PM

Tax abuse, money laundering & corruption plague global finance: UN Report

A panel of former heads of state and government, past state bank governors, business and civil society leaders, and prominent academics has called on governments around the world to do more to tackle tax abuse and corruption in global finance

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ):A panel of former heads of state and government, past state bank governors, business and civil society leaders, and prominent academics has called on governments around the world to do more to tackle tax abuse and corruption in global finance.

The findings come in an Interim Report released Thursday by the High-Level Panel on International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity for Achieving the 2030 Agenda (FACTI Panel), established by the former presidents of the United Nations General Assembly and the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

The FACTI report was discussed at a high-level event, in which Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke from Islamabad via video-link to the 15-member panel.

Nigerian Vice President Oluyemi Osinbajo and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg also spoke on the occasion.

The report says while governments are struggling to agree on the problem or the solution, resources that can help the world's poor are being drained by tax abuse, corruption and financial crime. Estimates include: -- $500 billion losses to governments each year from profit-shifting enterprises; -- $7 trillion in private wealth hidden in haven countries, with 10% of world GDP held offshore; -- Money laundering of around $1.6 trillion per year, or 2.7% of global GDP (gross domestic product).

Global finance controls have not kept pace with a globalized, digitalized world, the report said.

The FinCen Files involving $2 trillion of transactions revealed this week how some of the biggest banks have allowed criminals to move dirty money around the world. They are the latest reports from investigative journalists showing the system to regulate dirty money has major gaps.

"Corruption and tax avoidance are rampant. Too many banks are in cahoots and too many governments are stuck in the past. We're all being robbed, especially the world's poor," Dr Dalia Grybauskaite, FACTI co-chair and former president of Lithuania, said.

"Trust in the finance system is essential to tackle big issues like poverty, climate change and COVID-19. Instead we get dithering and delay bordering on complicity," she said.

Criminals have exploited the pandemic, says the report, as governments relaxed controls to speed up healthcare and social protection. "Our weakness in tackling corruption and financial crime has been further exposed by the COVID-19," said Dr Ibrahim Mayaki, FACTI co-chair and ex-prime minister of Niger. "Resources to stop the spread, keep people alive and put food on tables are instead lost to corruption and abuse," he said.

The FACTI Panel called for a more coherent and equitable approach to international tax cooperation, including taxing the digital economy, and more balanced cooperation on settling disputes.

The Panel hopes a final report to be published in February 2021, according to officials.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Islamabad Prime Minister World United Nations Business Poor Civil Society Bank Lithuania Niger Money February Criminals Event All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

41 minutes ago

Bahrain's King Believes Peace With Israel Guarante ..

2 minutes ago

Police Act 1861 in force in Islamabad, GB, AJK; Na ..

12 minutes ago

Kashmiri photojournalist Masrat Zahra wins Mackler ..

12 minutes ago

US Attorneys Offices Charge Over 300 People for Cr ..

12 minutes ago

No Way Trump Will Shut US Economy Down Again Over ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.