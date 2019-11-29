UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tax Dispute Freezes Germany's Climate Plans

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 06:35 PM

Tax dispute freezes Germany's climate plans

Germany's preparations for next week's UN climate conference in Madrid were dealt a blow on Friday when parts of the government's ambitious plans for climate policy reform were blocked by parliament

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Germany's preparations for next week's UN climate conference in Madrid were dealt a blow on Friday when parts of the government's ambitious plans for climate policy reform were blocked by parliament.

The government's "climate package", a collection of four bills with policies including increases to the cost of air travel and the introduction of a carbon pricing system, was supposed to come into force at the beginning of next year.

Yet it hit the rocks in the upper house of the German parliament amid fears over financing and criticisms that it did not go far enough.

Representatives from Germany's Federal states rejected proposals for a series of tax reforms, including a reduction in VAT on train tickets and temporary tax exemptions for the restoration of buildings.

Amid fears that the federal states would have to make up the lost revenues themselves, the upper house refused to pass the bill, which will now be subject to negotiations between the two chambers.

Other elements of the climate package were passed successfully on Friday.

A surcharge on plane journeys of up to 2500 kilometres (1,500 miles) will be hiked by 74 percent to 13 Euros ($14), while for longer journeys it will be raised to up to 60 euros.

The carbon tax, which would later be incorporated into an EU emissions trading system, was also passed despite opposition from the Green party, who considered it to be too low.

The defeat is a setback for Chancellor Angela Merkel's government ahead of the COP25 conference in Madrid starting Monday, and came on a day when thousands took part in climate protests and strikes in cities across Germany.

Related Topics

United Nations Parliament German Germany Madrid Angela Merkel From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Sajjal and Ahad Raza to marry in 2020

7 minutes ago

Fear in Burewala after two minor girls raped and m ..

19 minutes ago

A world united by optimism and collaboration: 1,00 ..

37 minutes ago

Iffat Omar demands ban on Khalil ur Rehman Qamar

39 minutes ago

Karachi Breeze Line to use bio-methane as public t ..

59 seconds ago

Capital still awaits for mechanized solid waste ma ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.