Taxi Hits People on Sidewalk in Tokyo, Kills One - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) A taxi car hit pedestrians on the sidewalk in Tokyo, resulting in the death of a 73-year-old woman, Kyodo news Agency reported on Saturday.

The driver and a taxi passenger, aged 64 and 30 respectively, are reportedly in heavy condition. In addition, three people were injured.

The police opened a case on the violation of traffic rules, trying to find out if the driver had health problems as there was an SOS signal flashing on a taxi sign that is normally used to show whether the car is free.

Witnesses said that the taxi was waiting for a green traffic light but suddenly launched into motion while blowing the horn. No traces of braking have been found.

