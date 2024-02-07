Taylor-mania Hits Tokyo As Swift Resumes Tour Before Super Bowl
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Taylor Swift will celebrate making Grammys history with a run of concerts in Tokyo starting Wednesday, kicking off a month of sell-out shows in Asia that will include a quick run home to see her boyfriend contest the US Super Bowl.
Excited fans queued in the cold from morning to buy merchandise at Tokyo Dome before the four shows, part of the megastar's global Eras Tour -- the first billion-dollar-tour ever.
"It's us, hi! We are Swifties from Taiwan!" read a huge fabric banner featuring 10 pictures of Swift's face, held up by a group of fans outside the 55,000-capacity arena.
results of a hotly contested ticket lottery for Swift's Japan dates were announced in July, with some fans travelling to Tokyo, even if the tour was coming to them.
"We came just for the concert as we couldn't get tickets in Australia," laughed 18-year-old Ebony Donohue.
"I'm so excited to finally see her. All her music is so different. She's so relatable, and strong and amazing."
Other fans from places Swift won't stop this time, including Thailand, the Philippines and China, joined the vast crowd which gathered in the afternoon before the gig.
Some donned tassels, bright sequins and high-heeled boots in homage to their favourite Swift looks, while others came dressed as unicorn angels or wore official tour T-shirts.
Saya Matsuo, 25, told AFP he had been waiting years for this moment.
"I've been listening to her songs since I was in middle school, about 10 years. This is the first time I'll see her in concert, and I've been so excited since the moment we were able to get tickets," he said.
"She is someone who can grab people's hearts, make people sing and dance. I love her personality."
Swift-mania has reached fever pitch worldwide after the 34-year-old on Sunday scooped her fourth Album of the Year prize at the Grammys on Sunday.
That is the most held by any artist and breaks the joint record of three previously held by Swift and the likes of Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.
Straight after her last Tokyo concert wraps up on Saturday, Swift will make a pit stop at this weekend's Super Bowl, where she is expected to cheer on her current beau Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs from the VIP suites.
The pop icon will then play dates in Australia and Singapore before heading to Europe on the tour that is predicted to make a staggering estimated $2 billion.
An influx of fans to the concerts has been shown to create a so-called "Swift effect" on local economies.
Travel technology company Amadeus reported an "extraordinary increase in interest" in search traffic for travel to cities in the Asia-Pacific region visited on the Eras Tour.
Cheska Caberte, 25, from the Philippines, told AFP she had been planning her trip for six months.
Wearing a fluffy bright pink jacket and matching heart-shaped shades, Caberte was "really excited" to meet other "Swifties", as the star's fans are known.
Did she think her idol would make the Super Bowl in time? "She can go back right away, no sweat -- it's Taylor Swift."
Swift is not even the only global superstar in Tokyo this week.
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are facing Vissel Kobe in a pre-season friendly at Tokyo's National Stadium on Wednesday night, but it was still uncertain whether the injured Argentina great would play.
With hundreds of millions of social media followers and a staunchly loyal fan base, politicos -- and conspiracy theorists -- have even opined on Swift's potential impact on the upcoming US presidential election.
Some right-wing critics have floated the baseless theory that the pop icon's burgeoning romance with Kelce is evidence of a "deep-state" plot to rig the Super Bowl and help get US President Joe Biden reelected.
But NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has dismissed such conspiracy theories as "nonsense".
Recent Stories
PSL online ticket booking website recovered
Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea
Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO
Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
More Stories From World
-
Israeli offensive in ‘overcrowded Rafah’ could amount to ‘war crimes’: UN15 minutes ago
-
China renews blue alert for blizzards35 minutes ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Wednesday35 minutes ago
-
Waste generated from Japan's Noto earthquake to reach 2.44 million tons45 minutes ago
-
3 bodies found in rubble of collapsed building in Spain: fire service45 minutes ago
-
Saudi Defense Ministry signs 19 deals with local, global companies at World Defense Show 202445 minutes ago
-
Lost cultural relic returns home after 40 years of retrieval efforts45 minutes ago
-
Contaminated soil landslide threatens Danish village45 minutes ago
-
Landslide at Philippine gold-mining village kills six1 hour ago
-
Five people killed, 31 injured in Philippine landslide: official1 hour ago
-
Riyadh to host new tennis tournament: 6 Kings Slam, says Chairman of GEA Board of Directors1 hour ago
-
Tokyo stocks trade higher mid-morning1 hour ago