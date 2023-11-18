Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) American superstar Taylor Swift on Saturday was mourning the death of a 23-year-old fan during her first show in Brazil before a crowd of 60,000.

The death came in an overheated venue in Rio de Janeiro during which Swift, as seen in videos on social media, tried to help thirsty fans by dispatching aides to pass out water bottles and even throwing one to the audience herself.

"It's with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight," Swift said in a post on Instagram to her millions of followers. "I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this."

The Rio Health Secretariat reported that patient Ana Benevides died Friday evening after suffering cardiorespiratory arrest in the Nilton Santos stadium during Swift's concert.

It said efforts to revive the young woman failed and an investigation has been launched. "At this time, the cause of death cannot be determined," the agency said.

The death occurred as much of central and southeastern Brazil has been suffering an unusually oppressive springtime heat wave.

The heat index in Rio -- combining air temperature and humidity -- had risen as high as 59 degrees centigrade (138 Fahrenheit) during the day.

Event organizers are facing scathing criticism after refusing to allow people to bring water bottles into the venue, despite the soaring temperatures.

Brazil's Justice Ministry on Saturday published a resolution requiring event organizers to guarantee that visitors have access to drinking water.

"It is unacceptable that people suffer, faint and even die due to lack of access to water," Justice Minister Flavio Dino said, adding that the cause of the woman's death had yet to be formally ascertained.

In her post, Swift said she will not be discussing the woman's death from stage as "I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it.

"I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends," she added.