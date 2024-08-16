Open Menu

Taylor Swift Returns To Stage For First Time Since Foiled Terror Plot

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Taylor Swift returns to stage for first time since foiled terror plot

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) Taylor Swift kicked off the first of five sell-out London shows on Thursday, taking to the stage a week after concerts in Vienna were cancelled due to a foiled suicide attack plot.

The American star's return to Wembley Stadium, where she performed for three nights in June, marks the end of the European leg of her record-breaking "Eras" tour.

In addition to events in Vienna, the concert comes just over two weeks after three girls were killed in a mass stabbing at a dance class themed around her music in northwest England.

The 34-year-old appeared on the Wembley stage for her hit song "22" wearing a T-shirt bearing the words "a lot going on at the moment" -- a fashion statement interpreted as a reference to both incidents.

Three alleged Islamic State group sympathisers have been detained in Austria over a plan to launch an attack using explosives and knives on the Swift concerts.

London police said there was "nothing to indicate" any links between the Vienna events and Swift's gigs in the UK capital in front of 90,000 fans.

But it was working "closely with venue security teams and other partners to ensure there are appropriate security and policing plans in place".

