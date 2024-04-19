Open Menu

Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' Drops

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 01:40 PM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated record "The Tortured Poets Department" on Friday -- the 11th studio album from the megastar who is already having a blockbuster year.

"All's fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT.

Out now," she wrote on her Instagram account, ending the announcement with a heart emoji.

Swift had revealed the album's release at the Grammys in February, a night that saw the 34-year-old billionaire win a record-breaking fourth Album of the Year prize.

With the drop of "Tortured Poets" in the United States at midnight Eastern time (0400 GMT Friday), the artist could be on track for a fifth.

