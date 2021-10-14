UrduPoint.com

TB Deaths On The Rise Again Globally Due To Covid-19: WHO

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 08:51 PM

TB deaths on the rise again globally due to Covid-19: WHO

Tuberculosis is on the rise again globally for the first time in a decade, linked to disruptions in access to healthcare because of the Covid pandemic, the World Health Orgnization said Thursday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Tuberculosis is on the rise again globally for the first time in a decade, linked to disruptions in access to healthcare because of the Covid pandemic, the World Health Orgnization said Thursday.

The setback has erased years of progress toward tackling the curable disease, which affects millions of people worldwide.

"This is alarming news that must serve as a global wake-up call to the urgent need for investments and innovation to close the gaps in diagnosis, treatment and care for the millions of people affected by this ancient but preventable and treatable disease," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

In its annual TB report for 2020, the WHO said progress toward eradicating the disease has been made worse thanks to a growing number of cases going undiagnosed and untreated.

The organisation estimates that around 4.1 million people have tuberculosis but have not been diagnosed or officially declared, up sharply from 2.

9 million in 2019.

The Covid-19 pandemic has made the situation worse for people with tuberculosis, as health funds have been redirected toward tackling coronavirus and people have struggled to access care because of lockdowns.

There was also a drop in the number of people seeking preventative treatment, it added, from 2.8 million people in 2020, down 21 percent from 2019.

"This report confirms our fears that the disruption of essential health services due to the pandemic could start to unravel years of progress against tuberculosis," Tedros said.

Some 1.5 million people died from TB in 2020, including 214,000 among HIV positive people, according to the report.

That was up from 1.2 million in 2019, 209,000 of them HIV positive.

The increase in the number of TB deaths occurred mainly in the 30 countries with the highest burden of tuberculosis, it added.

