Tbilisi Attacker Releases 6 Hostages Out of 9 - Reports

An attacker who took nine hostages on Friday in an office of a microfinancing organization in Georgia's Tbilisi freed six of them after negotiations with the police, the Rustavi 2 broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) An attacker who took nine hostages on Friday in an office of a microfinancing organization in Georgia's Tbilisi freed six of them after negotiations with the police, the Rustavi 2 broadcaster reported.

According to the broadcaster, the released hostages already left the building where the office is located.