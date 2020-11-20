Tbilisi Attacker Releases 6 Hostages Out Of 9 - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 09:25 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) An attacker who took nine hostages on Friday in an office of a microfinancing organization in Georgia's Tbilisi freed six of them after negotiations with the police, the Rustavi 2 broadcaster reported.
According to the broadcaster, the released hostages already left the building where the office is located.