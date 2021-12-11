The Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday that Moscow's statement that NATO should revise its pledge to admit Ukraine and Georgia was unacceptable

On Friday, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement where it said that it was necessary to disavow the decision of the 2008 NATO Bucharest summit to include Ukraine and Georgia as members. Russia noted that if Georgia and Ukraine enter NATO, they would strengthen their security at the expense of others' safety.

"Any statement made by a third party regarding the revision of the Bucharest Summit decision, which is contrary to the fundamental principles and norms of international law, is unacceptable for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the Georgian ministry said in a statement.

Georgia noted that the country's NATO membership was a sovereign decision based on public interest and in line with the constitution.

"It should be noted that the 2008 Bucharest Summit decision was reiterated at all consequent NATO summits held after 2008. Furthermore, NATO 2021 Brussels summit communiqué underscored that the Allies consider it unacceptable for any third party to interfere in the determination of the countries' foreign policy priorities," the ministry added.

At the 2008 Bucharest summit, NATO agreed that Ukraine and Georgia would one day become members of the alliance, however neither country has entered the formal process for membership yet.