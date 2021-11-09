UrduPoint.com

Tbilisi City Court Schedules Trial In Saakashvili Case For Wednesday

Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:21 PM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The Tbilisi City Court scheduled the trial in the case against ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili for Wednesday, 13:00 local time (09:00 GMT), it is not yet known whether the hearings will take place in the court or in the Gldani prison where Saakashvili is held.

Saakashvili is under investigation for ordering a crackdown on an opposition rally in 2007 and for the raiding of Imedi broadcaster.

"We will demand the trial to be held in court and we will also demand Saakashvili's presence," lawyer Beka Basilaya told Sputnik.

