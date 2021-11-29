UrduPoint.com

Tbilisi Court Schedules Next Hearing In Saakashvili Trial For December 23

The Tbilisi City Court announced on Monday that the next hearing of the case involving former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili is to be held on December 23

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The Tbilisi City Court announced on Monday that the next hearing of the case involving former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili is to be held on December 23.

Earlier in the day, the former president was transferred from a military hospital in Gori, where he is treated after a 50-day hunger strike, for a hearing at the Tbilisi City Court, where Saakashvili made his first public appearance since his arrest in October. The hearing was accompanied by clashes between Saakashvili's supports and the police outside of the court.

"The next hearing's date is December 23," the judge said during the hearing that was broadcast by Georgian broadcasters,

Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1, later the same day he went on a hunger strike.

The former president was convicted in absentia on charges of ordering murders and beating and sentenced to nine years cumulatively. In addition, Saakashvili is a defendant in the cases of the opposition rally dispersal on November 7, 2007, the Imedi Media Holding raid, and the embezzlement from the state budget. These cases are still being reviewed in the courts.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that Saakashvili would serve the entire sentence, while the defendant sees himself as a political prisoner.

