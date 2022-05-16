Tbilisi Court Sentences Head of Opposition Media Outlet to 3.5 Years in Prison

A Tbilisi city court on Monday convicted Nika Gvaramia, the head of Georgian opposition broadcaster Mtavari Arkhi, to three and a half years in prison

"Nika Gvaramia was found guilty, he was sentenced to three years and six months in prison," a judge said during the court hearing broadcast by Mtavari Arkhi.

The prosecution accused Gvaramia, who had previously served as the chief executive of the Georgian Rustavi 2 broadcaster, of "abuse of power during the management of the tv company Rustavi 2", as well as actions running counter to the legitimate interests of the company and misappropriation of the company's funds.

Gvaramia also acted as a lawyer for former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who was jailed for six years last October on charges of corruption and abuse of power. Gvaramia described the case as "politically motivated," meant to crack down on Georgia's opposition media.