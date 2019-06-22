UrduPoint.com
Tbilisi Hospitality Firms Lament Potential Fall In Russian Tourist Flow As Tensions Mount

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 05:30 AM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Residents of the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, who work in the hospitality industry, told Sputnik they were upset by Russia's decision to bar its airlines from flying to Georgia amid bilateral tensions, due to the potential decrease in tourist flow amid the beginning of the high season.

By his decree, issued on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended the air traffic, starting on July 8, and ordered to ensure that all those currently traveling to Georgia be flown back. Moreover, Putin instructed travel companies not to sell package tours to Georgia for the ban period. The Russian Association of Tour Operators said that there are currently around 5,000 - 7,000 Russian tourists traveling to Georgia on tours organized by travel companies, while up to three times more Russians are traveling there on their own.

"It will, of course [affect tourist flow]. Russian citizens often visit. I cannot give you specific information on the number of Russian nationals who are currently living in our hotel.

But there are a lot of them," a representative of one of Tbilisi hotels told Sputnik.

Owners of restaurants and taxi drivers complain about the upcoming decrease in Russian tourist flow, too.

"It is, of course, very bad. It is the beginning of the season. Tourism is economy, money and investment," they said.

Putin's decision followed protests in Georgia, which erupted on Thursday over the participation of a Russian delegation in an international parliamentary forum in Tbilisi. They subsequently grew into an opposition rally with demonstrators calling on the government to step down.

At least 240 people have been injured in the unrest, while around 300 people have been detained.

Moscow has slammed the actions of the Georgian leadership during the international event and said it was outraged by the actions of the protesters.

