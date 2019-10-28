Tbilisi Mayor Kaladze Says Tired, Not Going to Run for Second Term

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The most popular politician in Georgia, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze said on Sunday that at the moment he does not plan to run for the second term of the mayor due to the difficult schedule and difficult working conditions.

"If you ask me today, then no, I am not going to [run for a second term]. I have to work in so difficult conditions that day and night run into one another for me. It's very difficult. If you want to really do the job, you need to work in the regime in which the mayor and all his employees are in. It's not possible in another way. I have family, children. It's very difficult for me, but I understand my responsibilities and duties well. Therefore, I have ambitions to make Tbilisi a special city by the expiration of my term," Kaladze told the Imedi broadcaster.

Prior to entering politics, Kaladze was a famous footballer, most notable for his decade-long stint in Italy's Milan from 2001 to 2010. Kaladze, 41, is now the secretary general of the Georgian Dream party. After his party came to power in 2012, he became the country's energy minister, and then was elected mayor of Tbilisi in 2017.

According to several polls conducted by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) at different times in 2019, Kaladze is the country's most popular and successful politician.

The next elections of local authorities will be held in Georgia in 2021.