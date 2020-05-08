(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Georgia will not cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine due to the appointment of ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who also used to serve as the governor of Ukraine's Odessa region, to the post of the head of the executive committee of the Ukrainian National Council for Reforms, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said on Friday, adding that the Georgian ambassador has been recalled for consultations

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Georgia will not cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine due to the appointment of ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who also used to serve as the governor of Ukraine's Odessa region, to the post of the head of the executive committee of the Ukrainian National Council for Reforms, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said on Friday, adding that the Georgian ambassador has been recalled for consultations.

"Despite this decision, we certainly do not consider cutting diplomatic ties or reviewing strategic partnership as the next step, as this does not comply with the two countries' friendship, common goals and objectives," Zalkaliani said, as quoted by the Georgian Foreign Ministry's press service.

However, Georgia has withdrawn its ambassador from Kiev for consultations.

"As our strategic partner has appointed to this position a person, who is convicted and wanted in Georgia, we have decided to recall Georgian Ambassador in Ukraine Teimuraz Sharashenidze for consultations," Zalkaliani said.