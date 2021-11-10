Tbilisi Police Detained 46 Participants of Rallies in Saakashvili Support

The Tbilisi police said on Wednesday that 46 people were detained for administrative offenses at the recent rallies in support of former President Mikheil Saakashvili

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The Tbilisi police said on Wednesday that 46 people were detained for administrative offenses at the recent rallies in support of former President Mikheil Saakashvili.

"Areas where the rally participants exceeded the limits allowed by the law on freedom of assembly and expression and made attempts to block the entrances of the administrative bodies, the police detained 46 persons in accordance with the Code of Administrative Offences," the police said in a statement.

The police called on political leaders and protesters to "act in compliance of the Constitution of Georgia, respect the professional activities of police, not to exceed the limits allowed by the law on freedom of assembly, follow the rightful requests of the police and observe public order."