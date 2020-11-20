Tbilisi Police Say Armed Man Took 9 People Hostage in Microfinance Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) An armed man took nine hostages in the office of a microfinancing organization in Tbilisi on Friday, the chief of the city police, Vazha Siradze, told reporters.

"The Police are mobilized at the scene. According to our information, there are 9 hostages and one attacker in the microfinancing organization," Siradze said.

Earlier reports suggested 10 hostages.