Tbilisi Police Say Armed Man Took 9 People Hostage In Microfinance Office
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 07:10 PM
TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) An armed man took nine hostages in the office of a microfinancing organization in Tbilisi on Friday, the chief of the city police, Vazha Siradze, told reporters.
"The Police are mobilized at the scene. According to our information, there are 9 hostages and one attacker in the microfinancing organization," Siradze said.
Earlier reports suggested 10 hostages.