Tbilisi Protest Organizers Call for Rally Suspension Until Saturday Night - Witness

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Organizers of protests in central Tbilisi have called on demonstrators to suspend their protest activities until Saturday night, which have provoked disappointment of some of the demonstrators, one of the rally participants told Sputnik late on Friday.

"Someone took away a generator. There is no electricity so microphones do not work. We are unhappy by the calls of some of the organizers to go home and resume the protest tomorrow," the demonstrator said.

He noted that a lot of protesters did not plan to leave the demonstration site.

On Thursday, the protesters launched a rally outside the parliament building in the Georgian capital against the participation of Russian delegates in the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy.

Later on the same day, the protesters were joined by opposition demonstrators, calling on the government and the parliament speaker to step down. The protests were subsequently dispersed by security forces, which used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to suppress the rally, but resumed on Friday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Moscow was outraged by the actions of the protesters who disrupted the interparliamentary meeting in Tbilisi. The Russian lower house speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, noted that the actions of the Georgian leadership during the forum violated the norms of holding international events.