MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The Russian upper house foreign policy committee head, Konstantin Kosachev, has said that violent rallies, which erupted in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi due to participation of Russian delegates in the general session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, showed failure of the country's authorities.

On Thursday, demonstrators protested participation of the Russian delegation, headed by lawmaker Sergey Gavrilov, outside the parliament building in Tbilisi. The opposition joined the rally, calling on the government and the parliament speaker to step down. The protests were subsequently dispersed but demonstrators reportedly broke into the office of the ruling Georgian Dream party and ransacked it.

"This has been a failure of the Georgian authorities.

It is clear that the figure of Gavrilov was used by the opposition to attack the authorities. Russia is only a convenient reason here. It is clear that the opposition wants to fight with Russia, instead of finding a common ground, as the current authorities are trying to do, despite the absence of diplomatic relations. It is clear that any outcome of the confrontation will relate to Georgian internal affairs," Kosachev said on Facebook.

Nearly 70 people have asked for medical assistance after the rally, according to former Georgian Health Minister Davit Sergeenko.

Russian parliament's lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Thursday that the actions of the Georgian leadership during the session were contrary to the norms of organizing such events.