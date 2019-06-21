UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tbilisi Rallies Over Orthodoxy Assembly Show Failure Of Georgian Gov't - Russian Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:42 PM

Tbilisi Rallies Over Orthodoxy Assembly Show Failure of Georgian Gov't - Russian Lawmaker

The Russian upper house foreign policy committee head, Konstantin Kosachev, has said that violent rallies, which erupted in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi due to participation of Russian delegates in the general session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, showed failure of the country's authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The Russian upper house foreign policy committee head, Konstantin Kosachev, has said that violent rallies, which erupted in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi due to participation of Russian delegates in the general session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, showed failure of the country's authorities.

On Thursday, demonstrators protested participation of the Russian delegation, headed by lawmaker Sergey Gavrilov, outside the parliament building in Tbilisi. The opposition joined the rally, calling on the government and the parliament speaker to step down. The protests were subsequently dispersed but demonstrators reportedly broke into the office of the ruling Georgian Dream party and ransacked it.

"This has been a failure of the Georgian authorities.

It is clear that the figure of Gavrilov was used by the opposition to attack the authorities. Russia is only a convenient reason here. It is clear that the opposition wants to fight with Russia, instead of finding a common ground, as the current authorities are trying to do, despite the absence of diplomatic relations. It is clear that any outcome of the confrontation will relate to Georgian internal affairs," Kosachev said on Facebook.

Nearly 70 people have asked for medical assistance after the rally, according to former Georgian Health Minister Davit Sergeenko.

Russian parliament's lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Thursday that the actions of the Georgian leadership during the session were contrary to the norms of organizing such events.

Related Topics

Assembly Attack Russia Parliament Facebook Tbilisi Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat wants people to stop trolling Pakist ..

7 minutes ago

Artificial light during sleep puts women at risk o ..

1 second ago

How vitamin D helps fight treatment-resistant canc ..

3 seconds ago

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) nabs 3 terroris ..

10 seconds ago

CDA to launch state of the art traffic control sys ..

3 minutes ago

Emir Qatar to arrive in Pakistan today on two days ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.