Sergey Gavrilov, the president of the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy and the head of the Russian delegation to the assembly session, voiced the belief in his comment to Sputnik on Friday that the rallies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Sergey Gavrilov, the president of the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy and the head of the Russian delegation to the assembly session, voiced the belief in his comment to Sputnik on Friday that the rallies, which erupted in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi due to participation of Russian delegates in the session of the assembly, were a blow to the Georgian ruling coalition and Georgians' trust in their government.

On Thursday, demonstrators protested participation of the Russian delegation outside the parliament building in Tbilisi. The opposition joined the rally, calling on the government and the parliament speaker to step down. The protests were subsequently dispersed but demonstrators reportedly broke into the office of the ruling Georgian Dream party and ransacked it.

"This is a blow on the government itself and on the Georgians' trust in their ruling coalition," Gavrilov said.

"We know that the Georgian church is subject to enormous pressure and attacks by extremists, and we would like to express our solidarity with the Georgian Orthodox Church and the Georgian society," Gavrilov added.

He suggested that the provocation against the Russian delegation was aimed at damaging the Russian-Georgian relations.

"I think this action was aimed at complicating the relations with Russia, blocking the possible strengthening of these relations and striking a blow on Georgian orthodoxy values. I think it was premeditated," Gavrilov stressed.