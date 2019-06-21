UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tbilisi Rallies Over Orthodoxy Assembly To Damage Trust In Gov't - Russian Delegation Head

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:49 PM

Tbilisi Rallies Over Orthodoxy Assembly to Damage Trust in Gov't - Russian Delegation Head

Sergey Gavrilov, the president of the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy and the head of the Russian delegation to the assembly session, voiced the belief in his comment to Sputnik on Friday that the rallies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Sergey Gavrilov, the president of the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy and the head of the Russian delegation to the assembly session, voiced the belief in his comment to Sputnik on Friday that the rallies, which erupted in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi due to participation of Russian delegates in the session of the assembly, were a blow to the Georgian ruling coalition and Georgians' trust in their government.

On Thursday, demonstrators protested participation of the Russian delegation outside the parliament building in Tbilisi. The opposition joined the rally, calling on the government and the parliament speaker to step down. The protests were subsequently dispersed but demonstrators reportedly broke into the office of the ruling Georgian Dream party and ransacked it.

"This is a blow on the government itself and on the Georgians' trust in their ruling coalition," Gavrilov said.

"We know that the Georgian church is subject to enormous pressure and attacks by extremists, and we would like to express our solidarity with the Georgian Orthodox Church and the Georgian society," Gavrilov added.

He suggested that the provocation against the Russian delegation was aimed at damaging the Russian-Georgian relations.

"I think this action was aimed at complicating the relations with Russia, blocking the possible strengthening of these relations and striking a blow on Georgian orthodoxy values. I think it was premeditated," Gavrilov stressed.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Parliament Tbilisi Church Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Vibrant economy vital for strong defence: Parliame ..

2 minutes ago

KP Govt allocates Rs59bln multi-faceted developmen ..

2 minutes ago

Over 1,100 rescued in multi-country operation agai ..

2 minutes ago

Iran defiant over drone as Trump reportedly halts ..

2 minutes ago

Govt awards 165,413 higher education scholarships ..

5 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat wants people to stop trolling Pakist ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.