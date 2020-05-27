TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Georgia will not reconsider its decision made in 2012, under which it unilaterally suspended cooperation with Russia within the Open Skies Treaty on observation flights, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the country was ready to allow observation flights under the Open Skies Treaty in a six-mile zone along the border in Caucasus if Georgia allowed Russia's observation flights over its territory. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said that Russia rejects Washington's claims over the ban on flights in six-mile zones near the borders with Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

"In 2012, Georgia suspended the implementation of the agreement with respect to Russia. The Georgian side does not accept flights and does not conduct observation flights over Russia's territory. Georgia has been pursuing a consistent policy all these years. The 2012 decision remains in force," the Georgian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.