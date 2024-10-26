Tbilisi Residents Divided Over Future As Georgia Votes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 07:20 PM
Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Voters in the Georgian capital Tbilisi expressed diverging views on Saturday on whether their country should move closer to Europe or improve ties with Moscow.
"I want to live in Europe, not in Russia," said 18-year-old voter Alexandre Guldani.
"These elections are very important for me, especially given our country's current state of affairs," he said.
The opposition has cast the ballot as a make-or-break battle between joining the European Union and falling back into Moscow's orbit.
But the ruling party rejects this, accusing the opposition of risking confrontation with a country that waged war against Georgia in 2008 and dominated it for two centuries.
Georgia, a country of around four million people, was part of the Russian Empire and then the Soviet Union until its independence in 1991.
In 2008, it was invaded by the Russian army, whose forces still occupy a fifth of the country.
Other voters in the capital urged pragmatism in relations with Moscow, currently embroiled in a two-and-a-half year invasion of Ukraine.
"We should be friends with Russia -- and Europe," said Giga Abuladze, who works in a kindergarten run by the Orthodox Patriarchate in Tbilisi.
"There is an opposition and so be it but it mustn't be disruptive. We need to help each other," the 58-year-old said, praising Georgian Dream's billionaire founder Bidzina Ivanishvili.
Musicologist Suzanne Kassian said Georgia needed to find a "harmonious path between traditions and development".
"We can't choose our neighbours, so we have to be clear-headed about our geopolitical position," the 59-year-old said.
- 'I'm unsatisfied' -
In power since 2012, Georgian Dream initially pursued a liberal pro-Western policy agenda.
But over the last two years the party has reversed course.
Its election campaign has centred on a conspiracy theory about a "global war party" that controls Western institutions and is seeking to drag Georgia into the Russia-Ukraine war.
Earlier this year, it unveiled plans to pass a constitutional ban on all major opposition parties if it wins a supermajority of seats in parliament.
"I'm very unsatisfied with the way things have been going for the last few years," said 19-year-old student Sergei.
If Georgian Dream win, "they're going to rule out a lot of the parties that are now in opposition," he said.
He also expressed concern about new legislation in Georgia banning what the ruling party calls LGBTQ "propaganda", a measure that the European Union said jeopardised Georgia's path to joining the bloc.
"A lot of Georgians in rural areas just are anti-LGBTQ," said Sergei.
"They're utilising that audience for a vote. It's an easy vote because I guess hate brings people together more than we think, unfortunately," he said.
Tamta Kukhaleishvili, a 38-year-old psychologist, said she was afraid that the government will not recognise the election results if the opposition wins -- and that unrest could ensue.
She supports the opposition, criticising the "foreign influence" legislation passed by the ruling party targeting civil society.
"If the pro-Russian side wins, I'll definitely be leaving Georgia. It's the first time in my life that I've really thought about it," she told AFP
"Everything that has happened over the last few years shows that our country is moving towards Russia and against democracy, and I don't want to live in a country like that."
rco-cad/dt/gv
Recent Stories
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
More Stories From World
-
EU calls for 'utmost restraint' after Israel strikes Iran1 minute ago
-
Masood says Pakistan need stability after famous England win11 minutes ago
-
Georgia votes in key test for democracy, EU ambitions21 minutes ago
-
Iran warns will defend itself after Israeli strikes21 minutes ago
-
Senate delegation visits Uzbekistan Senate Secretariat in Tashkent31 minutes ago
-
N.Korea involvement in Ukraine raises regional security risks: analysts51 minutes ago
-
'Terrorist attack' kills 10 police in southeast Iran: media1 hour ago
-
What we know about the Israeli strikes on Iran1 hour ago
-
Masood says Pakistan need stability after famous England win1 hour ago
-
Santner heroics seal historic New Zealand Test series win in India1 hour ago
-
'Things will move on': Israelis press ahead after strikes on Iran1 hour ago
-
Manhunt in Russia after convicts tunnel out of jail1 hour ago