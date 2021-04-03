Tbilisi Residents Protesting Against Overnight Curfew

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Parliament of Georgia in Tbilisi on Saturday to demand lifting of the overnight curfew that was introduced in November amid a spike in new COVID-19 cases, a Sputnik correspondent reported

"We have marched on the parliament and will stay here until 5 a.m.

People are tired of these restrictions; they are meaningless. Protests will continue until this curfrew is lifted," Naniko Samkharadze, a participant of the rally, told Sputnik.

The protest is held on the 200th day since the curfew's introduction. The nationwide curfew is in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. According to the country's authorities, the lifting of the restriction will lead to a start of the third coronavirus wave in Georgia.