UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tbilisi Residents Protesting Against Overnight Curfew

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 11:42 PM

Tbilisi Residents Protesting Against Overnight Curfew

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Parliament of Georgia in Tbilisi on Saturday to demand lifting of the overnight curfew that was introduced in November amid a spike in new COVID-19 cases, a Sputnik correspondent reported

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Parliament of Georgia in Tbilisi on Saturday to demand lifting of the overnight curfew that was introduced in November amid a spike in new COVID-19 cases, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"We have marched on the parliament and will stay here until 5 a.m.

People are tired of these restrictions; they are meaningless. Protests will continue until this curfrew is lifted," Naniko Samkharadze, a participant of the rally, told Sputnik.

The protest is held on the 200th day since the curfew's introduction. The nationwide curfew is in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. According to the country's authorities, the lifting of the restriction will lead to a start of the third coronavirus wave in Georgia.

Related Topics

Protest Parliament Tbilisi Lead Georgia November From Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

NCOC issues special guidelines for Ramadan

2 minutes ago

Matsushima and Dupont send Clermont and Toulouse i ..

2 minutes ago

District administration inspect utility store for ..

2 minutes ago

PPP, PML-N exposing to each other: Farukh Habib

2 minutes ago

Sindh Education Foundation announces opening of 12 ..

23 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for uninterr ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.