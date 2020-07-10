TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The Georgian Foreign Ministry has summoned Ukrainian Ambassador in Tbilisi Igor Dolgov due to the recent remark made by ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is now spearheading reforms in Ukraine, over the Georgian government's legitimacy, saying that Saakashvili's actions harm bilateral relations, the ministry's press service said on Friday.

Earlier this week, Saakashvili wrote on Facebook that he did not recognize the legitimacy of the Georgian government, noting that he would be "on the front line" during the parliamentary elections that are to be held in Georgia in late October.

"The sides noted that such actions, which are also a violation of Georgian law, cause serious harm to bilateral relations. The Georgian side expressed hope that the Ukrainian side will assess this fact and that both countries will make efforts to further develop relations. According to the Ukrainian ambassador, he will convey Tbilisi's official position on the matter to Kiev," the press service said.

According to the ministry, Georgian diplomats once again noted the importance of bilateral strategic relations and friendship between the countries, as well as expressed concern over "the unacceptable statements of the representative of the Ukrainian leadership against Georgia.

"

The Ukrainian ambassador, in his turn, stated that Saakashvili expressed only his personal opinion, the ministry added.

In addition, the press service said that over the remarks in question, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani held a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, during which the latter expressed regret over the situation and promised to clarify the circumstances.

Saakashvili served as the president of Georgia from 2004-2013. In 2013, he fled the country after facing criminal charges following a change in government.

In 2015, Saakashvili was given Ukrainian citizenship and appointed as the governor of the Odessa region by then-President Petro Poroshenko, only to be fired in 2016 and have his citizenship revoked in 2017. On May 28, 2019, incumbent President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reinstated Saakashvili's citizenship, prompting his return to the country the next day.