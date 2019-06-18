Tbilisi Says Studying Reports on Shootout Between Russian, Georgian Citizens in Turkey

(@FahadShabbir)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The Georgian Foreign Ministry said on Monday it was studying reports in the Turkish media about a shootout in Istanbul, in which citizens of Georgia and Russia had been killed and injured.

"The Georgian consul in Turkey is in active communication with Turkish law enforcement agencies.

Information is being studied," the ministry's spokesperson told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Turkish media reported that a shootout between citizens of Georgia and Russia took place in Istanbul on Monday evening. The exact number of those killed and injured is not known, all those injured were hospitalized, according to media reports.