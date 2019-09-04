Tbilisi Welcomes Long-Awaited Nomination of US Ambassador, Vows Active Cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Tbilisi welcomes the nomination of a new US ambassador to Georgia , a post that has been vacant for over a year, and is ready for active cooperation with the diplomat, acting Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump nominated Kelly Degnan as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Georgia, almost a year and a half after the previous envoy, Ian Kelly, vacated the post to retire in March 2018. The appointment is yet to be approved by the Foreign Relations Committee of the US Senate.

"The United States is our chief strategic partner. Our relations are at a level high like never before. The new ambassador will become the first ambassador to Georgia appointed by Trump's administration. When all necessary procedures are complete, we, of course, will be actively cooperating with them," Zalkaliani said at a parliament session.

Since Kelly's retirement, Elizabeth Rudd has served as acting US ambassador to Georgia.