Tbilisi Would Welcome Russia-Georgia Air Traffic Resumption - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:46 PM

Tbilisi would react positively if Moscow would change its position on the restriction of air traffic between the two countries, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said on Tuesday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Tbilisi would react positively if Moscow would change its position on the restriction of air traffic between the two countries, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia is interested in restoring its diplomatic relations with Georgia and hoped that the issue of restoring air traffic would be solved in the near future.

"It is known that air traffic between Georgia and Russia was halted by the Russian side and, therefore, if Russia changes its decision, we will only welcome this," Zalkaliani said during a briefing.

The diplomat added that the resumption of air traffic would be beneficial for Georgian citizens living in Russia and for Moscow-Tbilisi trade relations.

According to Zaalkiani, Georgia was safe for Russian citizens during the time when Moscow decided to ban direct flights with the country and that fact did not change since.

The relations between Georgia and Russia deteriorated following the protests that broke out in Tbilisi last summer, after a Russian lawmaker, who was participating in the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, addressed the national legislature from the speaker's seat a move that sparked harsh criticism in Georgia. As a result, Moscow decided to suspend direct flights to and from Georgia indefinitely starting July 8.

