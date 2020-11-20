UrduPoint.com
Tbilisi's Microfinance Firm In Coordination With Police Amid Hostage Situation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) MBC, the Georgian microfinance organization, said on Friday that it acts in full coordination with the country's Interior Ministry after an armed man took nine hostages in one of its offices in Tbilisi.

"We want to make a statement regarding current events.

Our company is in full coordination with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, we act in accordance with their instructions. We will do everything in our power to complete the process peacefully," the organization said in a statement, obtained by Rustavi 2.

Tbilisi police have confirmed earlier in the day that the armed man took 9 hostages.

