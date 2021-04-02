UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tbilisi's Monument Desecration, Provocation Against Pozner Are Interrelated - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:11 PM

Tbilisi's Monument Desecration, Provocation Against Pozner Are Interrelated - Moscow

Moscow sees the recent desecration of the monument to Russian poet Alexander Griboyedov in Tbilisi, and the provocation against Russian journalist Vladimir Pozner as links in a chain, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Moscow sees the recent desecration of the monument to Russian poet Alexander Griboyedov in Tbilisi, and the provocation against Russian journalist Vladimir Pozner as links in a chain, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

Unknown persons wrote "Russia is evil" on the pedestal of the monument a day after the provocation against Pozner. Activists, angered by Pozner's past comments in support of the independence of the partially-recognized Republic of Abkhazia, threw eggs at the hotel he was staying in, and clashed with police.

The journalist, who arrived in the Georgian capital to celebrate his 87th birthday, promptly left the city.

"We see this incident and the recent provocation against well-known Russian journalist Vladimir Pozner as links in a chain. We see this as an attempt of Georgia's extremist forces to use any pretext to hinder the process of normalization of the Russian-Georgian relations," Zakharova said in a comment, released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Hotel Tbilisi Vladimir Putin Independence Georgia

Recent Stories

SCC committee discusses 15 complaints

12 minutes ago

Ban on Indian cotton imports criticised Mian Zahid ..

17 minutes ago

Sachin Tendulkar shifted to hospital after contrac ..

22 minutes ago

PVMC Accreditation & Evaluation team visits UVAS

23 minutes ago

Realme Narzo 30A comes as a budget-friendly gaming ..

25 minutes ago

Two held, partridges recovered in faisalabad

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.