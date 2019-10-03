UrduPoint.com
TBM Considers A Gauge For Country's Equipment Manufacturing Level

Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:29 PM

With around 30,000 precision components and mechanical engineering, electric, sensing, information and dynamics technologies, a tunnel boring machine (TBM) is considered a gauge of a country's equipment manufacturing level

In the past decade, China's TBM industry has witnessed great progress, with products exported to more than 10 countries and regions for projects like subways, highways, railways and water conservancy.

