TBM Considers A Gauge For Country's Equipment Manufacturing Level
Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:29 PM
BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :With around 30,000 precision components and mechanical engineering, electric, sensing, information and dynamics technologies, a tunnel boring machine (TBM) is considered a gauge of a country's equipment manufacturing level.
In the past decade, China's TBM industry has witnessed great progress, with products exported to more than 10 countries and regions for projects like subways, highways, railways and water conservancy.