UrduPoint.com

TC Energy Says Restarted Keystone Pipeline's Cushing Extension, Will Mitigate Risks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2022 | 01:00 AM

TC Energy Says Restarted Keystone Pipeline's Cushing Extension, Will Mitigate Risks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) TC Energy said on Thursday that it restarted the Keystone oil pipeline's Cushing Extension with risk mitigation measures following a spill into a creek in the US state of Kansas.

On December 7, TC Energy responded to a release of approximately 14,000 barrels of oil from the Keystone pipeline system into a creek in Washington County, Kansas.

"After completing repairs, inspections and testing we proceeded with a controlled restart of the Cushing Extension, safely returning the Keystone Pipeline to service today. The Cushing Extension will operate under plans approved by the US Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration," TC Energy said in a statement.

Risk-mitigation measures include reduced operating pressures, according to the statement.

TC Energy will continue to work to clean up and restore areas impacted by the spill, company president Richard Prior said in the statement.

Related Topics

Washington Company Oil December From

Recent Stories

Global alarm grows over China's Covid surge

Global alarm grows over China's Covid surge

1 hour ago
 Ivorian troops on trial in Mali as deadline looms ..

Ivorian troops on trial in Mali as deadline looms in row

1 hour ago
 Panther rescued in Ukraine, finds refuge in France ..

Panther rescued in Ukraine, finds refuge in France

1 hour ago
 Bolivia prosecutor seeks 6-month detention for key ..

Bolivia prosecutor seeks 6-month detention for key opposition figure

1 hour ago
 Farmers advised to implement guidelines to protect ..

Farmers advised to implement guidelines to protect vegetables, fruits from cold ..

1 hour ago
 IOC Chief Says Sees 'Encouraging' Signs Regarding ..

IOC Chief Says Sees 'Encouraging' Signs Regarding Return of Russian, Belarusian ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.