WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) TC Energy said on Thursday that it restarted the Keystone oil pipeline's Cushing Extension with risk mitigation measures following a spill into a creek in the US state of Kansas.

On December 7, TC Energy responded to a release of approximately 14,000 barrels of oil from the Keystone pipeline system into a creek in Washington County, Kansas.

"After completing repairs, inspections and testing we proceeded with a controlled restart of the Cushing Extension, safely returning the Keystone Pipeline to service today. The Cushing Extension will operate under plans approved by the US Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration," TC Energy said in a statement.

Risk-mitigation measures include reduced operating pressures, according to the statement.

TC Energy will continue to work to clean up and restore areas impacted by the spill, company president Richard Prior said in the statement.