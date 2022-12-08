TC Energy Shuts Down Keystone Pipeline Over Nebraska Oil Leak - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) TC Energy has shut down its Keystone pipeline system following an oil leak into a creek in Nebraska, according to a release.

"We have shut down the Keystone Pipeline System and mobilized people and equipment in response to a confirmed release of oil into a creek, approximately 20 miles (approx.

32 kilometres) south of Steele City, NE," the release stated.

"The affected segment has been isolated, and booms deployed to control downstream migration of the release. The system remains shutdown as our crews actively respond and work to contain and recover the oil," it added.