UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teacher Confirmed As First French Coronavirus Victim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:17 PM

Teacher confirmed as first French coronavirus victim

A 60-year-old teacher has become the first French casualty of the coronavirus, the health ministry announced on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :A 60-year-old teacher has become the first French casualty of the coronavirus, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.

The man died overnight in a Paris hospital, bringing the coronavirus death toll in the country to two, said the ministry's deputy head Jerome Salomon.

The first victim was an 80-year-old Chinese tourist who died in hospital in mid-February.

The latest victim, who worked at a junior-high school in the town of Crepy-en-Valois, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) northeast of Paris, is not believed to have travelled to an area affected by the global coronavirus outbreak, the education ministry said.

Le Parisien newspaper quoted the mayor of the teacher's hometown of Vaumoise as saying he had "begun to feel ill at the start of the (mid-term) holidays and had been quickly hospitalised." Classes are due to resume in northern France on Monday.

France has reported four other new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours -- two in people returning from hard-hit Italy -- bringing the total number of infections to 17.

Eleven other people have recovered in France from the disease which has killed more than 2,600 people worldwide and infected almost 80,000 others, mainly in China.

One of the four people still being treated in hospital, a 55-year-old man, is in a critical condition in the northern city of Amiens.

Two of the four had recently returned from the Lombardy region of Italy, which is at the centre of Europe's biggest outbreak of the disease, the health ministry said.

The French government has asked citizens returning from Lombardy and the neighbouring Veneto region to avoid "all non-essential outings" and keep their children home from school.

The same recommendations have been issued for people returning from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and South Korea.

Related Topics

Education Europe China Holidays France Died Amiens Paris Hong Kong Man Macau Singapore Same Italy South Korea All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Samsung showcaseswhat’s in store for the region ..

3 minutes ago

President PTF Visited Pakistan Sports Complex, Isl ..

23 minutes ago

Unfair distribution of wealth taking toll on masse ..

28 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Forward Posts In C ..

33 minutes ago

Sharmila Farooqi becomes MPA

49 minutes ago

Pakistan outplay West Indies to make winning start ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.