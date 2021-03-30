UrduPoint.com
Teacher In UK School Fears For Life Amid Uproar Over Prophet Cartoon - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 02:00 AM

Teacher in UK School Fears for Life Amid Uproar Over Prophet Cartoon - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) A religious education teacher at a grammar school in England has been afraid of appearing in public after showing his students a cartoon of Prophet Muhammad, his father told media on Monday.

The teacher, who is not being named, was suspended and went into hiding last week after parents of some of his Muslim students protested against him using a cartoon in class at Batley Grammar School that was taken from the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

"My son keeps breaking down crying and says that it's all over for him.

.. He is worried that he and his family are all going to be killed," his father told the Daily Mail.

He suggested that the man, in his 20s, had left Batley after receiving death threats and did not plan to come back. "It's just going to be too dangerous for him and his family," he explained.

The father accused the school administration of throwing the man under a bus. He said the school approved the lesson, but in the aftermath of the blasphemy scandal the headteacher reportedly apologized to the parents for the "inappropriate" display.

