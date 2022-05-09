UrduPoint.com

Teacher Jill Biden Embraces Limelight In Surprise Ukraine Trip

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Teacher Jill Biden embraces limelight in surprise Ukraine trip

She prefers the classroom to the limelight, but with a surprise trip into Ukraine, First Lady Jill Biden embraced her role as the face of her husband's administration on the biggest story of the day

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :She prefers the classroom to the limelight, but with a surprise trip into Ukraine, First Lady Jill Biden embraced her role as the face of her husband's administration on the biggest story of the day.

Jill Biden, known in government circles by her title's acronym FLOTUS, has made history since Joe Biden took office in January 2021 simply by keeping her outside job as a teacher -- a previously unheard of determination for a first lady to maintain a normal life beyond the White House fence.

Swooping across the border Sunday from Slovakia to the town of Uzhhorod, Biden, 70, entered a different kind of history as arguably the highest-profile US visitor to Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24.

It's a journey that many foreign leaders and important US officials like Secretary of State Antony Blinken have made, but still considered too risky for Joe Biden himself.

The last US first lady in a warzone was George H.W. Bush's wife, Laura, who went to Afghanistan in 2008.

And while politicians arrive in Ukraine mostly to talk about weapons, money and logistics, Jill Biden applied her personal stamp -- a Mother's Day visit where she embraced President Volodymyr Zelensky's wife Olena Zelenska, who has been in hiding for her security since the war began.

"I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop," Jill Biden said, "and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine."Zelenska, a first lady who before the war worked on educational and gender equality issues, had previously written to Jill Biden to discuss her fears over the emotional toll for Ukrainians, a spokesman for Biden told The New York Times.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Ukraine Russia White House Visit Wife Job George New York United States Slovakia Money January February Border Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Hanif Abbasi not to spare Sheikh Rashid, follow hi ..

Hanif Abbasi not to spare Sheikh Rashid, follow him till death

2 minutes ago
 President rejects PM's advice to remove Governor P ..

President rejects PM's advice to remove Governor Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Participants for continuous efforts to forge Turkm ..

Participants for continuous efforts to forge Turkmen-Pakistan relations

2 minutes ago
 Dawat-e- Islami organizes camps to provide relief ..

Dawat-e- Islami organizes camps to provide relief to heat wave victims

2 minutes ago
 ECC direct USC to sell commodities at Ramzan relie ..

ECC direct USC to sell commodities at Ramzan relief package

6 minutes ago
 Chinese investors vows to enhance economic ties wi ..

Chinese investors vows to enhance economic ties with Pakistan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.