Teacher killed in stabbing attack at Slovakia school: police

Bratislava, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :A teacher died in a stabbing attack in an elementary school in central Slovakia on Thursday, police said, adding that officers responding to the incident killed the assailant.

"The police used a weapon against the adult assailant. Then he died," police said, quoted by the TA3 commercial news channel.