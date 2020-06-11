Teacher Killed In Stabbing Attack At Slovakia School: Police
Bratislava, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :A teacher died in a stabbing attack in an elementary school in central Slovakia on Thursday, police said, adding that officers responding to the incident killed the assailant.
"The police used a weapon against the adult assailant. Then he died," police said, quoted by the TA3 commercial news channel.