UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teacher Killed In Stabbing Attack At Slovakia School

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 08:56 PM

Teacher killed in stabbing attack at Slovakia school

A teacher died in a stabbing attack in an elementary school in central Slovakia on Thursday, police said, adding that officers responding to the incident killed the assailant

Bratislava, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :A teacher died in a stabbing attack in an elementary school in central Slovakia on Thursday, police said, adding that officers responding to the incident killed the assailant.

Police identified the killer as a 22-year old male, a former student of the school in the town of Vrutky, some 180 kilometres (110 miles) northeast of the capital Bratislava.

The assailant stabbed and killed the deputy principal and injured several others, including a female teacher and two children.

Officers opened fire on the man, killing him near the school as he attempted to escape.

The killing sent shock waves through Slovakia, a central European eurozone country of 5.4 million people, where the incident was the first violent attack of its kind in a school.

"He broke the glass door to get in, the staff tried to stop him and he used a knife he had brought with him," Slovak police chief Milan Lucansky said on his official Facebook page.

"He dealt a lethal injury to a deputy principal and injured the caretaker, then he got inside the building where he caused a serious injury to a female teacher and then injured two kids with multiple stab wounds," he said.

"He then tried to escape with the caretaker running after him. A policeman chased him, but he tried to defend himself with the knife so they used their guns and killed him." Although he did not go into detail about the attacker's motives, Lucansky said the young man appeared to have "struggled with mental health problems".

All the injured were conscious and in a stable condition en route to a hospital in the nearby city of Martin, an emergency services spokesperson said.

Health Minister Marek Krajci said the teacher and children had "severe stab wounds".

Prime Minister Igor Matovic conveyed his "sincere condolences" to the victim's family.

The interior minister was flying to the scene, Matovic told journalists on the sidelines of a meeting of central European leaders in the neighbouring Czech Republic.

President Zuzana Caputova offered her condolences and support for "all the teachers, police officers, children and their parents affected by this difficult and fearful time."

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Police Interior Minister Facebook Student Died Young Milan Man Male Bratislava Czech Republic Slovakia Family All Million

Recent Stories

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

1 hour ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

1 hour ago

Zakat Fund offers AED38.6 million to support proje ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed says &#039;global cooperation an ..

1 hour ago

Realme leaps intolocal AIOT industry kicking off w ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan launches Eco-system Restoration Initiativ ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.