UrduPoint.com

Teacher Shot By Student Files Lawsuit Against School For Ignoring Warnings - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Teacher Shot By Student Files Lawsuit Against School For Ignoring Warnings - Reports

A US teacher who was shot earlier this year by a 6-year-old student filed a $40 million lawsuit against the school accusing the administration of ignoring warnings about the boy's behavior, NBC News said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) A US teacher who was shot earlier this year by a 6-year-old student filed a $40 million lawsuit against the school accusing the administration of ignoring warnings about the boy's behavior, NBC news said on Monday.

The incident happened on January 6 at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. The 6-year-old boy, who is identified as John Doe, pulled out a gun during the lesson and opened fire. He injured the teacher Abigail Zwerner, according to the report.

The lawsuit says that the boy had a history of violent experiences. In particular, just two days before the incident he was suspended from school for breaking Zwerner's cell phone. On January 6 he returned to classes but his mother did not stay with him as required, the report said, citing the lawsuit.

That morning, Zwerner informed the administration that Doe appeared in a "violent mood" and had threatened to physically assault a classmate.

� Another teacher even informed staff that he had a gun in his backpack. However, the administration reportedly ignored these warnings.

The report also noted that Doe had several incidents before, and was even transferred to another school but was later allowed to return. Last fall he was placed on a modified schedule after "chasing students around the playground with a belt to whip them with it, as well as cursing at staff and teachers," according to the complaint.

At least one parent was required to accompany him during the school day "because of his violent tendencies," it added.

Local authorities said earlier they would not seek charges against the boy, saying that he is too young to understand all the seriousness of his behavior. However, they did not rule out criminal cases against adults involved in the incident, according to the report.

Zwerner also noted that she underwent four surgeries on her injured hand.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Threatened Student Young Virginia Newport January Criminals All From Million

Recent Stories

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; campaign rec ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; campaign records AED404 million from 70,00 ..

6 minutes ago
 Indian, US Air Forces to Conduct Joint Exercises i ..

Indian, US Air Forces to Conduct Joint Exercises in West Bengal - Air Force

15 minutes ago
 Kirby Says White House Watching Trump Situation Cl ..

Kirby Says White House Watching Trump Situation Closely

15 minutes ago
 Kirby Says US Was Informed in Advance of OPEC+ Dec ..

Kirby Says US Was Informed in Advance of OPEC+ Decision to Cut Production

14 minutes ago
 Police arrest accused in Attock

Police arrest accused in Attock

14 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf pays ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf pays tribute to Bhutto on death an ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.