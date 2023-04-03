Teacher Shot By Student Files Lawsuit Against School For Ignoring Warnings - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

A US teacher who was shot earlier this year by a 6-year-old student filed a $40 million lawsuit against the school accusing the administration of ignoring warnings about the boy's behavior, NBC News said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) A US teacher who was shot earlier this year by a 6-year-old student filed a $40 million lawsuit against the school accusing the administration of ignoring warnings about the boy's behavior, NBC news said on Monday.

The incident happened on January 6 at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. The 6-year-old boy, who is identified as John Doe, pulled out a gun during the lesson and opened fire. He injured the teacher Abigail Zwerner, according to the report.

The lawsuit says that the boy had a history of violent experiences. In particular, just two days before the incident he was suspended from school for breaking Zwerner's cell phone. On January 6 he returned to classes but his mother did not stay with him as required, the report said, citing the lawsuit.

That morning, Zwerner informed the administration that Doe appeared in a "violent mood" and had threatened to physically assault a classmate.

� Another teacher even informed staff that he had a gun in his backpack. However, the administration reportedly ignored these warnings.

The report also noted that Doe had several incidents before, and was even transferred to another school but was later allowed to return. Last fall he was placed on a modified schedule after "chasing students around the playground with a belt to whip them with it, as well as cursing at staff and teachers," according to the complaint.

At least one parent was required to accompany him during the school day "because of his violent tendencies," it added.

Local authorities said earlier they would not seek charges against the boy, saying that he is too young to understand all the seriousness of his behavior. However, they did not rule out criminal cases against adults involved in the incident, according to the report.

Zwerner also noted that she underwent four surgeries on her injured hand.