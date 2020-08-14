UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teachers Join Rally Against Presidential Election Results In Central Minsk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 11:04 PM

Teachers Join Rally Against Presidential Election Results in Central Minsk

A mass rally among teachers against the results of the Belarusian presidential election is taking place in central Minsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) A mass rally among teachers against the results of the Belarusian presidential election is taking place in central Minsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that hundreds of people, mostly dressed in white and holding flowers, gathered in the center of Minsk in front of the State Philharmonic Society building and on the Yakub Kolas Square in a rally of solidarity against police violence during post-election protests.

Teachers joined the chain of solidarity rally and marched along Independence Avenue from the State Philharmonic Society to the Belarusian State Pedagogical University, carrying signs and posters saying "I am a teacher, not a falsifier," "I am a teacher and I want to be proud of it," and "Teachers are against violence.

"

Mass protests have been ongoing in Belarus since the announcement of the first election results late on Sunday showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secure his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote. The demonstrations have since been harshly suppressed by the security forces, with law enforcement officers using tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets on protesters. Thousands of people were arrested and many journalists, both domestic and foreign, went missing.

Related Topics

Election Police Water Vote Minsk Independence Belarus Gas Sunday From

Recent Stories

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

2 hours ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

2 hours ago

India welcomes normalisation of relations between ..

3 hours ago

Hot, humid weather forecast, rain at scattered pla ..

1 minute ago

Hindutva ideology to tear India apart, warns AJK P ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 73Rdanniversary Of Pakis ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.