Teachers Join Rally Against Presidential Election Results in Central Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) A mass rally among teachers against the results of the Belarusian presidential election is taking place in central Minsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that hundreds of people, mostly dressed in white and holding flowers, gathered in the center of Minsk in front of the State Philharmonic Society building and on the Yakub Kolas Square in a rally of solidarity against police violence during post-election protests.

Teachers joined the chain of solidarity rally and marched along Independence Avenue from the State Philharmonic Society to the Belarusian State Pedagogical University, carrying signs and posters saying "I am a teacher, not a falsifier," "I am a teacher and I want to be proud of it," and "Teachers are against violence.

Mass protests have been ongoing in Belarus since the announcement of the first election results late on Sunday showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secure his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote. The demonstrations have since been harshly suppressed by the security forces, with law enforcement officers using tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets on protesters. Thousands of people were arrested and many journalists, both domestic and foreign, went missing.