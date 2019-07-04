Teachers occupy Rio squares offering free classes

A firm believer in the idea of "better late than never," 86-year-old Edna Pinheiro practices reading with a tutor in a Rio de Janeiro square, one of hundreds taking advantage of free outdoor classes

Rio de Janeiro (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :A firm believer in the idea of "better late than never," 86-year-old Edna Pinheiro practices reading with a tutor in a Rio de Janeiro square, one of hundreds taking advantage of free outdoor classes.

"I'm going to study while I can because little by little, we lose our sight and we turn into old ladies who can't read or do anything," says Pinheiro, who could barely read or write before joining the Adopt a Student project.

The brainchild of engineer Silverio Moron, Adopt a Student has helped nearly 300 people of all ages to brush up their skills in subjects including math, physics, English and Brazil's official language Portuguese since its launch last year.

A former tutor for private school students, the 64-year-old Moron says he wanted to share his knowledge with those who could not afford to pay for classes.

So he placed a sign on a cement table in a public square that said: "I answer questions on math and physics." Moron had to wait several days before he got his first student, but soon dozens were showing up looking for help.

A team of volunteer teachers now tutors groups of no more than three people at a time in several neighborhoods.

"I know that we are still a drop in the ocean," Moron tells AFP.

"That drop in the ocean may one day become a tsunami of education."