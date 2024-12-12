Team From Papua New Guinea To Join Australia's National Rugby League
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 11:50 AM
CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A landmark deal has been announced for a team based in Papua New Guinea (PNG) to join Australia's professional rugby league competition.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his PNG counterpart, James Marape, on Thursday announced at a joint press conference that a team based in Port Moresby, the PNG capital, will enter the National Rugby League (NRL) of Australia from 2028.
The leaders hailed the deal as a historic milestone for the relationship between Australia and PNG, declaring it will provide a major economic boost for PNG.
"It's a total lifestyle transformation for PNG and Port Moresby. Port Moresby will be cleaner and better, and ready to host international games from 2028," Marape said.
The Australian government has agreed to provide 600 million Australian Dollars (382.9 million U.S. dollars) in funding over 10 years to support the new team, including 250 million AUD (159.5 million USD) for rugby league partnerships across the Pacific.
The Port Moresby team will become the second overseas-based NRL club, joining the existing New Zealand team that was formed in 1995. It will become either the competition's 18th or 19th team, depending on the outcome of other expansion bids.
With a season running from March to October, the NRL is one of Australia's most-attended and most-watched sports leagues, with the 2024 season drawing an average attendance of 20,605 people.
Australia and PNG will co-host the 2026 Men's Rugby League World Cup.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet
IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..
More Stories From World
-
'Alarming' US mystery drones confound officials, scare locals18 minutes ago
-
South Korea's Yoon vows to fight 'until the very last minute'19 minutes ago
-
New Zealand's seafood exports to hit new record19 minutes ago
-
Five dead in traffic accident in western Nepal19 minutes ago
-
South Korea's Yoon vows to fight 'until the very last minute'19 minutes ago
-
Video game bosses gather at 'darkest hour' for industry29 minutes ago
-
Trump invites China's Xi to presidential inauguration next month: Report29 minutes ago
-
Lula to undergo new operation to 'minimize' cranial bleeding risk38 minutes ago
-
Sheffield Utd seize top spot in Championship38 minutes ago
-
UN General Assembly calls for 'unconditional' Gaza ceasefire38 minutes ago
-
South Korea's Yoon vows to fight 'until the very last minute'38 minutes ago
-
ICESCO congratulates Kingdom on winning bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup39 minutes ago