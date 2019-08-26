The team of Abkhazia's presidential candidate Oleg Arshba, who is the aide of the country's defense minister, acknowledges that opposition figure Alkhas Kvitsiniya has advanced to the second round of the election, while Arshba has failed to do so, vice presidential candidate Oleg Bartsits, who was running in tandem with Arshba, told Sputnik on Monday

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) The team of Abkhazia's presidential candidate Oleg Arshba, who is the aide of the country's defense minister, acknowledges that opposition figure Alkhas Kvitsiniya has advanced to the second round of the election, while Arshba has failed to do so, vice presidential candidate Oleg Bartsits, who was running in tandem with Arshba, told Sputnik on Monday.

Abkhazia held the presidential election on Sunday. According to the latest data of the Central Election Commission that was broadcast by candidates' offices, incumbent President Raul Khadzhimba was leading with 26.

6 percent of the vote, followed by Kvitsiniya with 24.6 percent and Arshba with 24.9 percent. Kvitsiniya's office has previously said that its candidate has advanced to the second round, securing slightly more votes than Arshba.

"We have conducted our parallel vote count ... We are, first of all, guided by moral principles, even in the conditions of a stiff competition. So, the parallel count shows that Alkhas Kvitsiniya's team has somewhat 97 votes more than we have. We accept this as objective reality," Bartsits said.