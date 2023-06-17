Teamsters Union Employees Vote to Authorize Strike - Release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Teamsters employed at UPS voted decisively today to authorize a national strike if negotiators are unable to reach an agreement in contract talks by July 31, the union said in a press release Friday.

"The powerful vote allows the UPS Teamsters National Negotiating Committee to call a strike should UPS fail to come to terms on a strong new contract by July 31, when the union's current National Master Agreement expires," the press release said. "The Teamsters represent more than 340,000 UPS package delivery drivers and warehouse logistics workers nationwide."

Union leaders said the strike vote gives the union "maximum leverage to win demands at the bargaining table." National negotiations between the Teamsters and UPS began on April 17. Union representatives and rank-and-file members serve on the national negotiating committee.

"This strike authorization vote sends a clear message to UPS that our members are damned and determined to take necessary action to secure a historic contract that respects their dedication and sacrifice," said Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman. "Our members are the backbone of UPS, and they are the reason this corporation hauled in more than $100 billion in revenue just last year. It's time for UPS to pay up."

Union officials said the UPS Teamsters National Master Agreement is the largest private-sector contract in North America. Full- and part-time UPS Teamsters are working to secure a new five-year agreement "that guarantees higher wages for all workers, more full-time jobs, an end to forced overtime and harassment from management, elimination of a two-tier wage system, and protection from heat and other workplace hazards."